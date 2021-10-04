Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 751,190 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751,190 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for 1.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $139,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.86. 1,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,153. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

