Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 672 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in NIKE by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $146.35. The stock had a trading volume of 275,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

