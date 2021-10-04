Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ecolab by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 97,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 205,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.64.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.43. 22,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

