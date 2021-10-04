Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $324,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 46.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 27.0% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.95 on Monday, reaching $787.17. 779,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,688,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $779.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

