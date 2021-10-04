Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $813,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. 75,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,994. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

