Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 339 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 155,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.12. 163,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

