Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,262,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 363,096 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 298,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.97 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

