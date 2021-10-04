COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.55 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

