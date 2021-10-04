COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.55 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.
About COSCO SHIPPING
Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.