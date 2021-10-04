Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 5.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 149.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of RXN stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.23 million. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

