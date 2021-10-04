Cove Street Capital LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the period. GCP Applied Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.65% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter worth $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

GCP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.36. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,490. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

GCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

