Cove Street Capital LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.46% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTRPA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $50,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRPA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. 7,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

