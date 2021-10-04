Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 292,460 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 292,460 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for about 2.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,961. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

