Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 106.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.4% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 603,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.89. 430,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,575,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

