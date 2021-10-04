Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $265.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.12 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

