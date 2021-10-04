Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,737,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,764,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.76. 8,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.03 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

