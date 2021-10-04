Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $110.44. 329,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.