Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,151 shares of company stock worth $74,325,926 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $581.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $671.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

