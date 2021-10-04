Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $611.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Rise in finance charges, driven by the gradual increase in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue aiding its profitability. Additionally, rise in dealer enrollments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to support revenue growth in the quarters ahead. The company’s steady capital deployment activities are laudable, through which it will likely keep enhancing shareholder value. However, persistently increasing expenses due to a rise in compensation and marketing costs are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Worsening credit quality and high levels of debt remain other concerns.”

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $14.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $596.06. 8,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.16. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,325,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.