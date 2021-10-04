Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €146.08 ($171.86).

Shares of SU stock opened at €142.52 ($167.67) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.47. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

