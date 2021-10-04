Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cree by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 8.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 15.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 14.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $79.12 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $95.50.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

