Critical Contrast: Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) vs. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Realogy and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy $6.22 billion 0.34 -$360.00 million $2.01 8.98 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Realogy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Realogy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Realogy and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy 3.94% 23.93% 6.18% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Realogy and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy 1 1 3 0 2.40 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Realogy presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Realogy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Realogy is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Summary

Realogy beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates residential real estate brokerage business in the U.S. primarily under the Coldwell Banker Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty brand names. The Realogy Title Group segment assists in closing of real estate transactions by providing full-service title and settlement services to customers, real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations and financial institutions with many of these services provided in connection with the Company’s real estate brokerage. The Realogy Leads Group segment consists of affinity programs (both company- and client-directed) as

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

