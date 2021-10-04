Critical Contrast: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReneSola and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $73.92 million 6.27 $2.78 million $0.09 73.89 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.47 $217.34 million $3.75 21.97

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola 18.11% 4.09% 2.93% Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73%

Risk & Volatility

ReneSola has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ReneSola and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

ReneSola presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 86.47%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $105.45, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats ReneSola on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

