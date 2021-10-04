Critical Review: Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) vs. SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glanbia and SES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $4.37 billion 1.17 $164.26 million $3.38 26.04 SES $2.14 billion 2.35 -$98.24 million ($0.36) -24.75

Glanbia has higher revenue and earnings than SES. SES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glanbia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A SES -1.99% -0.59% -0.26%

Risk & Volatility

Glanbia has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Glanbia and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 2 0 3.00 SES 0 2 5 0 2.71

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Glanbia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glanbia beats SES on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment produces and sells a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. This segment also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It operates a portfolio of brands, including OPTIMUM NUTRITION, SlimFast, BSN, ISOPURE, NUTRAMINO, ABB, think!, Amazing Grass, and BODY&FIT brands. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government. The company was founded on March 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

