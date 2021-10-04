Critical Survey: Bit Digital (BTBT) & The Competition

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bit Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bit Digital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 347 1289 1548 55 2.40

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.48%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 115.29 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 15.11

Bit Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s competitors have a beta of -0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Digital competitors beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

