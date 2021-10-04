Critical Survey: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 10.85, indicating that its share price is 985% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Highlands REIT and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33

Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $20.94, indicating a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and Global Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $28.94 million 4.82 -$33.59 million N/A N/A Global Net Lease $330.10 million 4.99 $10.78 million $1.79 9.18

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -118.10% -12.68% -9.47% Global Net Lease 0.67% 0.15% 0.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

