Cryptopay Achieves Market Cap of $8.00 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $122.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 98% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00887365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00317408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00115374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

