CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 180.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,113,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,903 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

