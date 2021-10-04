Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Danakali stock remained flat at $$0.31 during trading on Monday. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

About Danakali

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

