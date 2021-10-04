Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Danakali stock remained flat at $$0.31 during trading on Monday. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
About Danakali
