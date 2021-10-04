Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Volume Tops $56.15 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00006336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $224.71 million and $56.15 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.04 or 0.08634294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00283056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00115450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,864,858 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

