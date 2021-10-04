Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 191,797 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

