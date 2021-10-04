DeepOnion Tops One Day Volume of $3,265.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $3,265.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000860 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026985 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00021913 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,569,292 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.