Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.05.

NYSE DE opened at $342.20 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $215.02 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

