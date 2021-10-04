Degenerator (MEME) Price Reaches $32.63 on Major Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00354706 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001907 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00839002 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.