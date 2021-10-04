Desjardins Cuts Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Price Target to C$0.20

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HERTF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

