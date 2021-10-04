Desjardins Cuts Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Price Target to C$0.20

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of HERTF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
