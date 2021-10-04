Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of National Health Investors worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.0% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Truist decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.