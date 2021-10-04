Deutsche Bank AG Buys 79,307 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,307 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Bausch Health Companies worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.