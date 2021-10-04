Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,335 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.07 and a beta of 3.30. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

