Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,632,079 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $4,049,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:FCN opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.