Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $118.81 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

