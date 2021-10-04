Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €600.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €682.17 ($802.55).

