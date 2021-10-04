Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.89 ($9.28).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €6.55 ($7.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.14 and its 200-day moving average is €7.49. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.