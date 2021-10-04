Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $47.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.97.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $412,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 1,310,661 shares worth $50,811,283. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.