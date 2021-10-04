Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.41 ($8.72).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €6.23 ($7.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.