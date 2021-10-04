Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €14.00 ($16.47) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.72 ($11.44) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.36 and a 200-day moving average of €9.38.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.