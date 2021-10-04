Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €14.00 ($16.47) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.72 ($11.44) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.36 and a 200-day moving average of €9.38.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

