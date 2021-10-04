Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.45. Approximately 115,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,078,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 204.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.