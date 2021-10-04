Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Cap Achieves $16.73 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $16.73 million and $2.00 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00098084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00139320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,193.30 or 1.00174419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.92 or 0.06854163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 26,783,199 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

