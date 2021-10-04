Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,720.63 ($48.61).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,519.50 ($45.98). The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,482. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,538.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,396.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Insiders purchased a total of 25,470 shares of company stock valued at $89,791,888 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

