DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

DMAC stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

