Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Hits $233,677.21 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $233,677.21 and $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.71 or 0.06974727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.66 or 0.00346372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.79 or 0.01145980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00108227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.00530714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.98 or 0.00454320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00295844 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,824,683 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

