DigixDAO (DGD) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $54.96 million and $7,675.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $658.61 or 0.01336620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.57 or 0.08721724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00346139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00282192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00114976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 83,455 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

